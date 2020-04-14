  1. Home
As a father of young boys, I wanted to take a moment to speak directly to the children on the Coastside.

To all the kids out there: I know that everything has changed. You’re not seeing your friends, you’re not going to school, family vacations have been canceled. There has been a lot of change very quickly. Please know that your cooperation and involvement during this time is just as important as what the adults are doing. We all need to stay home and do our part to protect our parents, grandparents, teachers, doctors, nurses and everyone else involved.

You guys are helping a lot by staying home, and I appreciate and thank each of you for doing your part! Thank you for helping your parents work from home, for sacrificing your usual day, for doing math class around the kitchen table, and for trusting in science.

We’re in this fight together!

Adam Eisen

Mayor, Half Moon Bay

Editor’s note: The letter first appeared in the mayor’s email newsletter. He asked that it be included in the Review too.

