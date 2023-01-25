I visited the Ken Paul exhibit at Coastal Arts League, and I have to say, that it is one of the most incredible displays of artwork that I have seen in many years. The diversity of his media is beyond belief — there are aquatint intaglios, linocut prints, monotypes, pen and ink drawings, woodcut prints, watercolor drawings, stone carvings, and of course his magnificent wood sculptures.
Reading about Ken Paul’s life was equally intriguing. An early life that would have shattered most humans’ spirit gave him the impetus to thrive artistically and spiritually. He was an educator, an artist, and a friend to so many.
It’s with gratitude that I thank the three fellow local artists who made this retrospective possible, Maury Walcott, Dave Cresson and Joyce Logan, for matting, hand-crafting the many frames, restoring many of the works, and curating a fascinating man’s equally fascinating display of his genius.
— Claudia Marshall, Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.