As the parent of two kids in Coastside public schools, I recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication of our teachers and the challenges they face due to the high cost of living in the Bay Area. I’ve seen our local teachers rise to the occasion every day to deliver for our students.
We also have committed and engaged school leaders and members of the school board. Board members volunteer their time and talent to achieve a significant mandate that includes balancing fiscal realities with the needs of stakeholders ranging from students and teachers to the overall community and the state of California. I’ve watched as fellow parents have served on the Cabrillo Unified School District board and delivered strong results with a willingness to risk being unpopular in order to make hard decisions. The important work of educating our children can be difficult during “normal” times, and the conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic have heightened both the need and the challenge like never before.
The root issue is the low CUSD funding compared to other San Mateo County districts, leading to the threat of insolvency in 2019, which would have resulted in a county takeover of our local schools. While the school budget is now stabilized, further spending would require additional budget cuts first. Those budget cuts would have a significant impact on students, as did the 2019 cuts of approximately $2 million.
I encourage both sides to continue coming to the table to seek common ground and join together to find a sustainable solution for the benefit of Coastside children.
Darleen DeRosa
Half Moon Bay
