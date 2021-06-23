Dear Editor:
Just as I am drawing a breath of relief that we are seeing things return to normal after months of the pandemic, I was horrified to hear a rumor that there is pressure to get rid of our foghorn! The foghorn is our security blanket! We can trust that all is well as we hear the beautiful tone every eight seconds, 24 hours a day. It is truly my sleep aid.
It appears that the people who complained so much about pandemic restrictions have now discovered the foghorn. What next? Will they demand that the sea lions be muzzled because their barking is disturbing?
I trust that the Coast Guard will recognize that the vocal few are just that — a few. The rest of us are those who love our coast and all that makes it so wonderful!
Barbara Harp
El Granada
