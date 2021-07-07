Dear Editor:
Why do they want to take out beautiful trees and leave the dead trees in El Granada? Dead trees burn really well. If they would trim the living trees in the circle that are placed far apart from each other and remove the too-close trees and dying trees on the hill behind the circle on Avenue Cabrillo, I would feel safer.
Bob Smith
El Granada
