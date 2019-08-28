  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

Thank you, Katie Sanborn, for promoting not just the career path connections of higher education, but also the joy and utility of learning (Review, Aug. 21). History shows that societies and cultures that value education are the ones that thrive.

— Chip B. Goldstein, Half Moon Bay

 Editor’s note: Goldstein is the associate provost of the California Institute of Integral Studies.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments