Dear Editor:
I have known Adam Eisen for about 10 years now and I trust him to represent his community in District 3. Adam’s contagious positive energy, love for Half Moon Bay, and his consistent and steady communication made me interested in getting involved.
Before Eisen was on the council, I had no interest in the local politics. Today, everyone knows who our mayor is. I am proud to hear that he is going into the elections with solid endorsements from Jackie Speier and Kevin Mullin. He has my unwavering support.
“Adam is a remarkable leader for remarkable times. He’s empathetic, smart, and his newsletter is a must-read for the community,” U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier said. “Tough times call for great community leaders. Thankfully, Half Moon Bay has Adam Eisen.”
“Mayor Adam Eisen has demonstrated steady, strong, and values-based leadership that has helped Half Moon Bay navigate the most difficult and challenging of times,” said state Assemblyman Kevin Mullin. “He fully understands the importance of forging regional governing partnerships that benefit the residents of Half Moon Bay. Adam also brings business acumen and a deep sense of community to his elected role. I am very proud to endorse him for another term.
Guliz des Tombe
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.