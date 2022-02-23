Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to the Coastside County Water District’s proposed “Water Shortage Contingency Plan” and “likely” implementation of such in March 2022 as reported by August Howell in the Feb. 16 Half Moon Bay Review. When we first received the proposed plan at the end of November 2021, we discussed with Water Resources Analyst Cathleen Brennan how those who have been conserving water and restricting their usage and could not restrict further would not be penalized under the contingency plan. It appears that the district has not recognized those who have been conserving, nor are concessions going to be made for those that cannot conserve further.
To give you our (two people in the household) average per day water usage history: We used 100 gallons per day in calendar year 2021. Our three-year average from 2019 to 2021 was 97 gallons per day, and our five-year average from 2017 to 2021 was 91 gallons per day.
As you can see by our usage we are well below an assumed average of 200 gallons per person per day, and to reduce 20 percent to 30 percent would be, for all practical purposes, impossible.
A few weeks ago, in a letter to the Half Moon Bay Review, Robert Hettel, of El Granada, proposed a more fair approach for conservation: “establish a common allocation quota of water for each household, independent of present use, and apply a fee for exceeding the quota.” This appears to be a more equitable approach prior to implementing your “Water Shortage Contingency Plan.”
Hettel’s approach does not negatively harm those who have been reducing and conserving water for years.
As an aside, how can you implement the “Water Shortage Contingency Plan” when it appears that it has not been approved?
Katharine Salera
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s note: This letter was originally sent as an open letter to CCWD staff and elected officials.
