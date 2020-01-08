  1. Home
I don't want to disagree with the two recent letters regarding the Poplar Complete Streets project, but I do want to say that there is more to the story.

While I think it's important to give a lot of value to the community members who live on Poplar. Street, the project affects all of us in the Arleta Park neighborhood and the community as a whole. I personally wrote letters to the Half Moon Bay City Council requesting improvements to Poplar well before this project was formal. It is exceptionally difficult to use Poplar, especially with kids, and especially to cross Highway 1. The east side of Poplar is dangerous, as it offers no sidewalks to reasonably accommodate pedestrians in the face of vehicles exiting Highway 1 at high speeds. My wife and I are always hesitant to walk to great restaurants like Sacrilege and Pasta Moon — a mere half-mile from our house — just because of the poor state of Poplar Street. I wouldn't dare put my kids on bikes in the area.

This isn't about a few of us, it's about all of us. If neighbors don't like the current plan, they need to offer more than criticism. They need to offer thoughtful alternatives and solutions.

 

— Justin Stockman, Half Moon Bay

