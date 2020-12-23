Dear Editor:
I’m worried that Dr. Moon’s speculations on a link between mask wearing and cracked teeth could be used as an argument against wearing masks that prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Review, Dec. 9). I wish he had based his “theory” on scientific study and not anecdotal evidence from a very small sample.
On the face of it, the idea seems far-fetched. How long does the average person wear a mask on a given day? How effective
is the average mask in blocking normal respiration?
I assume Dr. Moon and his staff wear masks most of the day as most dentists do. Have they experienced an increase in cracked teeth? As a retired registered nurse, I can’t recall any similar problems among operating room nurses who wear surgical masks for hours every day. During the HIV pandemic, we wore masks daily for the greater part of a 12-hour shift and again I recall no dental problems. Given the extensive use of highly effective masks in medical centers and especially over the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic and given the intensive investigation of all the consequences of the pandemic, I think any dental-related issues would have surfaced.
Since I’m retired, I wear a mask (typically a PM 2.5 or N95) about an hour a week during errands. I think I’m getting a crack in one of my molars, but I think it is more related to age and use and to me not going to the dentist for a year while I’ve been hunkered down at home. And I’m not going to the dentist until it breaks because I don’t want to take the risk. Sounds like this type of reasoning could explain a lot of Dr. Moon’s recent experience.
A.J. Vollmer
Montara
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.