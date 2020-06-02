The pandemic has hit and it has instilled fear, anger, emotional dysregulation and frustration in so many. But why be so angry about a few guidelines that are designed to protect you and others from catching the virus? Asking people to follow a few rules is sparking protests all over the country.
Here are the guidelines put out by the Health Department: Wash your hands frequently, social distance, and wear a mask.
Washing your hands frequently is not always so easy to do. You need running water, access to and money for soap and hand sanitizers, and you need clean towels. Washing your hands frequently is a privilege. A sink is not a given.
With respect to social distancing, what about people living in refugee camps or prisons? Many households are multifamily, crowded with people. Impossible to social distance. The United States has the largest prison population in the world. Why are we as a nation so intent on locking people up? Most of us can’t stand to stay home even for a few months but we put people behind bars for years at a time.
What must it be like for the millions of women throughout the world who are not allowed to leave their homes without covering their faces? From the time they menstruate until old age, never allowed to be out in public without a face covering?
Our little time behind the walls of our homes can be time for spiritual growth. A time for us to better understand the suffering of others. A time to learn gratefulness. This is what Mother Earth is begging us to do. She is leading the way. It is time for us to listen.
Sue Henkin-Haas
San Gregorio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.