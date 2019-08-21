The two recent articles on immigrant housing (Review, Aug. 14) deserve some comment. First, both articles mention or imply “racism” without any specific support.
The piece by Jillian Rolnick mentions it specifically where Nancy Alvarado states, “I never imagined … that there were such racist people.” Where is the specific factual support? In the Rich article, Eric DeBode states that no white families are doubled up in housing. Where are the facts? Both of these unsupported allegations are broad brush smears on our community and will not help in solving the very tough problems we face.
Real racism does exist here and throughout the world and in all cultures. Unfortunately, the charge of racism, such as stated or implied in the referenced articles, has become so widely used without context and factual backup that it is bordering on meaninglessness. It simply becomes another epithet to label people or policies with which one does not agree. Feelings are not more important than facts. Without providing context and facts, both Alvarado and DeBode owe our community an apology.
Second, housing and rents are tough for many people. My children have left the area because of housing costs. The Coastside immigrant population is not the only group with this problem as pointed out in a previous Review article about people living in RVs. Desiring to move to or stay on the Coastside does not entitle anyone to any benefits or privileges such as better housing (which is not the city’s obligation to provide) or greater income. Having large and extended families does not afford an entitlement to less crowded living space.
The blunt truth is that the ever-greater influx of people forces up rents and housing prices when there is an insufficient housing supply. It is not the tourists’ fault that prices are rising.
Sometimes the best decision is to move to where one’s resources, talents and abilities can provide the desired expectations.
— Eugene D. Thorsett, Half Moon Bay
