The foghorn is part of what makes living on the coast so unique. The constant sound of the foghorn is very soothing and can lull one into a relaxed state. Please don’t let the wrath of a few end the enjoyment that more than one generation has been lucky enough to experience.
The feedback from the responses requested by the Coast Guard seems to suggest that the majority of those responding were in favor of keeping the foghorn as it currently is. So, why do we have to go through an “experiment” with baffles? This question goes back to the 1990s.
So, my question is: If it’s not broke, why fix it?
Lynn Backlund
Half Moon Bay
