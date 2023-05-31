Dear Editor:
I have received criticism from members of the community and Supervisor Ray Mueller because I opposed adding amendments to the recently passed ordinance “restricting the use of county resources to assist or cooperate with immigration authorities” and feel compelled to respond.
Mueller argues that the amendments he proposed only apply to people who committed heinous crimes (murder, rape, child molestation). Upon hearing this many people immediately jump on board. On the surface it is a no-brainer, but digging deeper one can see how this is a slippery slope — allowing exceptions to basic civil rights. Allowing exceptions to equal treatment under the law.
ICE has many avenues it can take if it wants to deport felons who have committed violent crimes. It can and does issue warrants, which the county must respond to. In the case of serious crimes, deportation is usually part sentencing and ICE already knows of the release date. San Mateo County should not be engaged in federal deportation activities.
The Sheriff’s Office supports the ordinance without the exceptions. Its job is to comply with the law, not to interpret it. A law that is vague requires interpretation. Does this person fall under the exception?
Targeting the undocumented implies that their community is more violent (which is not true) and does nothing to address the issue of managing violent felons and there are many more documented felons than undocumented.
These are people who have served their sentences. We should treat them the same as someone with the same conviction, who also served their time but who is documented. Anything else is discrimination and double jeopardy.
Sue Henkin-Haas
San Gregorio
(1) comment
Well, Supervisor Mueller was the ONLY Supervisor with a Mass Murder and a Beheading in HIS (our) District, so he was attempting to help the victims' survivors feel a tad safer. He has a good hear and did not deserve the race-baiting soapbox vilification from Canepa & Corzo at the April 24th, 2023 Board meeting. They could have simply voted down the amendment, but turned it into an Anti-Immigrant stance, and packed the Board Chambers to make their point. Personally, I am for safer communities, no matter what sort of laws and enforcement rules there are. I did not see his amendments as "Anti-Immigrant", but Pro-Safety and was mystified why the support to keep rapists, child abusers and murderers from any accountabiity within the community.
