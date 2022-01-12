Dear Editor:
In your article about the commercial crab season finally opening, (Review, Dec. 22) you referred to humpback whales as “endangered.” Fortunately, humpback whales are not listed as endangered or even threatened on the Endangered Species Act list.
This is an oft repeated error. On average, for the last several years, the humpback whale population in California has grown at least 7 percent a year.
Deb MacKimmie
Moss Beach
Editor’s note: The writer is correct. The designation changed in 2016. We have corrected the story online and made a mental note.
