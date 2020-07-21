I have a question for San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy and Controller Juan Raigoza. I noted with interest a few months back that the county was able to obtain a pledge of about $1.6 million from the developers of the Big Wave project to contribute to certain infrastructure enhancements — if I recall correctly some trails and traffic controls. That led me to wonder how the county knows it is receiving enough monies from any given project?
Is there a “fiscal sustainability analysis” worksheet or form of some kind that details the incremental short- and long-term revenues and costs for a given project, and which is used to assess the amounts required? I note in other jurisdictions that there are traffic impact fees, water and sewer fees, school funding fees, and other taxes/fees levied on land that changes purpose or undergoes development (e.g. “flip fees” in New York). In some states (like Vermont) and countries (like Switzerland) there is a complete holistic review of all aspects of a proposed project by a regional governing authority.
I understand things may be more fragmented in San Mateo County — for example, relying on water and sewer agencies to assess their own needs and fees — but I am interested in how the county analyzes the necessary contribution growth must provide to pay for itself. And I am also curious as to how it audits those revenues and expenses after the fact to ensure the "yield" is adequate and to determine if and how to adjust its metrics going forward.
If this is not in the purview of your office, please forward my inquiry to the relevant department, and so advise.
Gregg Dieguez
Montara
