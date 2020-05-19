  1. Home
Permitting El Granada residents for Surfer's Beach/Miramar use is an excellent idea promoted by Half Moon Bay City Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock! As we pay the high property taxes to live in this bucolic village, we should be able to safely enjoy our beaches.

I took pictures last weekend of cars lining up from San Francisco near Wilkinson School, getting out of their cars, sans masks, with loads of picnic gear. If locals (from El Granada) had parking permits — which I think should be an all-the-time thing — it would be so much easier for San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies to enforce the regulations. They can simply check the dashboard for the permit, and, if it's local, go to the next car to scan the plates.

As for the cost and the staffing some are concerned about, simply print up stickers (this is not hard or costly) and either mail them to every El Granada/Miramar address, or hand them out to any resident interested for a two-week period (with proof of address via ID) at the post office.

Easy peasy!

Heidi R. Kling

El Granada

