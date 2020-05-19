Permitting El Granada residents for Surfer's Beach/Miramar use is an excellent idea promoted by Half Moon Bay City Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock! As we pay the high property taxes to live in this bucolic village, we should be able to safely enjoy our beaches.
I took pictures last weekend of cars lining up from San Francisco near Wilkinson School, getting out of their cars, sans masks, with loads of picnic gear. If locals (from El Granada) had parking permits — which I think should be an all-the-time thing — it would be so much easier for San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies to enforce the regulations. They can simply check the dashboard for the permit, and, if it's local, go to the next car to scan the plates.
As for the cost and the staffing some are concerned about, simply print up stickers (this is not hard or costly) and either mail them to every El Granada/Miramar address, or hand them out to any resident interested for a two-week period (with proof of address via ID) at the post office.
Easy peasy!
Heidi R. Kling
El Granada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.