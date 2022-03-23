Dear Editor:
I woke up Friday morning, took my dog for a walk, made a cup of coffee and settled in for a day of work including a webinar and a Zoom meeting. Comcast was not operational. I phoned Comcast using my landline and learned that service was out in my area due to scheduled maintenance, and the time for service to be restored was not known. Thus, I have missed two important meetings today and that impacted my colleagues as well.
Many people are working from home these days and rely on the internet. This was, in Comcast’s words, “scheduled maintenance,” so Comcast could have sent an email to all the customers affected as soon as the maintenance was scheduled. This would have allowed Comcast’s customers to reschedule their meetings and look considerate of other people’s time and workload.
Lynn Loar
El Granada
Editor’s note: The outage affected much of the Midcoast and lasted about 24 hours. Service returned about 9 p.m. on Friday.
(1) comment
Our household also experienced the “planned maintenance” (from their website outage report) and lost a day of productivity due to the outage.
So, to answer your question… Comcast has demonstrated through their actions that it does not care about its customers. If they did, all they had to do was send a notification of the planned outage to each customer account - just as they do when they are trying to upsell additional services.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.