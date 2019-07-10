We were surprised, to say the least, when venturing up to the high school to see how neatly the ball field has been kept, and how that contrasts with the disarray of the courts open to the public for tennis and other racket sports. We saw weeds, trash, a near fire hazard surrounding the gates leading to the tennis court, and the whole entry way, previously a fire lane, filled with what can only be called an absolute fire danger.
Did the regulations for safety go missing when summer started here?
It’s been awhile since I visited the high school, I admit. But if this is a public space where our community and students go, isn’t there a way to make this a more habitable and safe spot?
Thank you for your consideration.
-Vicki Cormack, Half Moon Bay
