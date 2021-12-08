Dear Editor:
My wife and I have tried very hard to stop the alien invasion into our neighborhood. But the evil Eucalyptus trees keep slowly and insidiously creeping into our yard. We’ve spent tons of money chopping them down only to have them grow back worse. There’s nothing worse than a wounded Eucalyptus We tried Roundup but it doesn’t work unless you pour lethal amounts on the stump (which probably killed our dog). Their evil accomplices are those wild raspberry vines that can penetrate two layers of gloves and leave an infected zit in your finger two days later. They all must die! We must fight back! Help is on the way!
Mix:
- 1 gallon vinegar
- 1 cup salt
- 1 tablespoon Dawn dish soap
Buy an inexpensive weed sprayer from our local hardware store and soak the raspberry vines and the eucalyptus sprouts. They will be Dead! Dead! Dead! in two days and your pets won’t be. Fight the invasion!
Greg Burke
El Granada
