On behalf of all Hatch Elementary School teachers, I would like to respond to the article headlined, “Proposed busing cut for low-income elementary students sparks debate” (Review, Feb. 5).

Hatch teachers take a strong stance in stating: We welcome students of all races, backgrounds and home languages. We are passionate about social justice. We are, and have always been, a diverse staff serving a diverse population.

Hatch teachers’ advocacy for student equity is intended to level the playing field for all. This includes nutrition support, transportation, and educational resources.

We work with our whole hearts to give the best education we can to all of our students.

We will continue to advocate for resources to promote equity for all Coastside students.

Shannon Murray

Hatch Elementary School teacher

Editor’s note: This letter originally was addressed from all Hatch teachers. In keeping with Review policy, we asked for a single signature.

