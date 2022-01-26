Dear Editor:
At the Jan. 19 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, a majority of council members, by a 3-2 vote, abruptly ended discussion of important remaining issues regarding the 2022 redistricting process. Upon the motion of Councilmember Robert Brownstone and seconded by both Councilmembers Harvey Rarback and Joaquin Jimenez, the council directed the adoption, on Feb. 15, of draft map 504c, which would create five districts and provide for an annually rotating mayor (disregarding a 69 percent stated preference of citizen survey responses for an at-large elected mayor). Mayor Debbie Ruddock and Vice Mayor Deborah Penrose voted against this sudden and premature end to council debate and public input.
Much discussion focused on protecting the interests of seniors in Half Moon Bay and hence creating a district containing a large number of senior voters. This would involve separating Cañada Cove from its District 4 neighbor, Ocean Colony, and merging it into District 3, which includes the South Main Street senior campus. While this “senior district” may at first sound good, it would actually and ironically result in Cañada Cove being deprived of the vote until 2024, resulting in a six-year hiatus since it last voted in 2018. Six years is a long time in the life of seniors. And as commenters stated, there was an alternative map, 503b, that actually would produce a higher concentration of seniors and that would not separate Cañada Cove from Ocean Colony. The majority of council members ignored this while moving to a swift conclusion of the discussion.
A previously scheduled workshop for public comment on Jan. 27 may be canceled, and, if the council proceeds to final map adoption on Feb. 15, that would be the last opportunity to comment, unless extended by the council.
Jan Hanson
Canada Cove
