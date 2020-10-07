Dear Editor:
The text came later than usual and was accompanied by a photo of an injured pelican.
“Do you have time to help with the rescue?”
This was the third time in a month a pelican needed help. Pillar Point Harbor can have as many as 30,000 pelicans taking up temporary residence by midsummer. It is on the Pacific Flyway and hosts large numbers of migrating birds throughout the year.
This is one reason I started the San Mateo County Harbor District’s Wildlife Protection Committee. If you look for it, however, you will no longer find it on the district’s website; it was disbanded, along with the Sea Level Rise Resiliency and Tsunami Preparedness Committee — casualties of political ambitions and a commissioner gone rogue. One of the board presidents’ first actions this year was to remove members of the public from commission committees. In protest, I refused to sit on committees that do not allow members of the public an equal voice. Soon after, these committees disappeared.
The loss of important committees was Nancy Reyering’s first salvo against the public. This board, with her help, is marching toward further limiting and discouraging public participation and silencing dissenting voices on the commission. In a move certain to further limit public participation, Reyering moved the regular monthly meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (by a 3-2 vote) effectively excluding or severely inconveniencing most working people including stay-at-home parents and critically important constituents such as commercial fishermen (whose issues with the district, including the commission, have escalated to multiple pending lawsuits against the district).
The Harbor District needs new commissioners who will place the public’s needs and its tenants such as commercial and recreational fishermen above those of special interests. We have a chance to make this happen on Nov. 3.
What about that pelican, you ask? After a few attempts, we rescued it! It was rehabilitated and released back into the wild.
Edmundo Larenas
Moss Beach
Editor’s note: Larenas is a member of the San Mateo County Harbor Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hello, as a member of the public that you derided after I spoke in public comments, I would like to weigh in.
Please bear with me, I have 4 points but they are all important.
First, many if not most commissions and boards meet during the day. The State Lands Commission does, the BCDC, the Coastal Commission, as well as the San Mateo Co. Board of Supervisors and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. They have all long felt that public participation is enhanced by people being able to come during a late lunch hour break, or otherwise during the day time. With work from home and Zoom being the default at present, this should not be any kind of limitation to the public, but actually an enhancement, leaving evening family time for meals and tutoring and home schooling which is happening now.
Second, I spoke at a board meeting and you slammed me for criticizing what and whom I feel is a runaway bull in a china shop, saying I just "didn't like" her and thereby minimizing public input. You have no knowledge or background on the reasons why I would criticize Ms. Brennan and it's not because "I don't like her". The reasons are legion and involve her public comments, actions and the relentless doxing and slander she does of people that dare so much as just disagree with her.
Third, every time I hear you and said bull in china shop make these accusations, when I go and ask the reasons and the background, there are always real, true, accurate reasons why some things have been done. And, a 3-2 vote is not "the President" doing so and so. It is a majority of a board, the functioning part.
You really have lost a LOT of people that used to respect you Mr. Larenas. I am one of them and for the life of me can’t figure out why you have lost so much esteem, respect and admiration covering for her and supporting her in her very unholy actions toward members of the public and the board you sit on.
Final final, I would like to ask you a question – do you hold a degree from the college you list on our resume? Have you actually graduating and been conferred a diploma? I think the public needs to know and the editorial board of this news paper should look into it and report on it, because if you don’t it’s resume fraud and a fraud on the public. I’m sick of Ms. Brennan doxing and slandering people, including me and other innocent members of the public as “homophobes” if they don’t agree with every one of her actions. This is a question directly to you, and your answer should be published in line or obtained by the paper.
Thank you very much, a Member of the Public
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.