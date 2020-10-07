  1. Home
Dear Editor:

The text came later than usual and was accompanied by a photo of an injured pelican.

“Do you have time to help with the rescue?”

This was the third time in a month a pelican needed help. Pillar Point Harbor can have as many as 30,000 pelicans taking up temporary residence by midsummer. It is on the Pacific Flyway and hosts large numbers of migrating birds throughout the year.

This is one reason I started the San Mateo County Harbor District’s Wildlife Protection Committee. If you look for it, however, you will no longer find it on the district’s website; it was disbanded, along with the Sea Level Rise Resiliency and Tsunami Preparedness Committee — casualties of political ambitions and a commissioner gone rogue. One of the board presidents’ first actions this year was to remove members of the public from commission committees. In protest, I refused to sit on committees that do not allow members of the public an equal voice. Soon after, these committees disappeared.

The loss of important committees was Nancy Reyering’s first salvo against the public. This board, with her help, is marching toward further limiting and discouraging public participation and silencing dissenting voices on the commission. In a move certain to further limit public participation, Reyering moved the regular monthly meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (by a 3-2 vote) effectively excluding or severely inconveniencing most working people including stay-at-home parents and critically important constituents such as commercial fishermen (whose issues with the district, including the commission, have escalated to multiple pending lawsuits against the district).

The Harbor District needs new commissioners who will place the public’s needs and its tenants such as commercial and recreational fishermen above those of special interests. We have a chance to make this happen on Nov. 3.

What about that pelican, you ask? After a few attempts, we rescued it! It was rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

Edmundo Larenas

Moss Beach

Editor’s note: Larenas is a member of the San Mateo County Harbor Commission.

