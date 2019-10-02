  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

The most recent developments in the San Mateo County Harbor Commission are alarming.

Commissioners Sabrina Brennan and Ed Larenas were pushed out by the other three committee members. While we do not know what the exact political motives are, we do know that Larenas has unquestionable integrity. The Review endorsed him a few years ago with accolades. (“We wish we could clone him,” the Review said at the time.)

Ed Larenas has been working tirelessly with great dedication on preparing the harbor for the future and with him removed from the vice president’s post, it is not certain how that work will continue.

— Thijs Kaper, Half Moon Bay

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments