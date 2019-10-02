The most recent developments in the San Mateo County Harbor Commission are alarming.
Commissioners Sabrina Brennan and Ed Larenas were pushed out by the other three committee members. While we do not know what the exact political motives are, we do know that Larenas has unquestionable integrity. The Review endorsed him a few years ago with accolades. (“We wish we could clone him,” the Review said at the time.)
Ed Larenas has been working tirelessly with great dedication on preparing the harbor for the future and with him removed from the vice president’s post, it is not certain how that work will continue.
— Thijs Kaper, Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.