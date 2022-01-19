Dear Editor:
Friends and patients have asked me, since Omicron is a milder version of COVID-19 why not just get it? The best response I've seen is from Dr. Leana S. Wen. She says there are at least four reasons not to do so.
1. Hospitals are full. Some will become severely ill. If you are sick enough to need care, you may have to wait hours in the emergency room for treatment and then spend days in the ER waiting for a hospital bed. Now is the time to decompress our hospitals — not add more strain.
2. Being sick isn’t pleasant. For most of those vaccinated, getting Omicron will feel like a bad cold or the flu. Many people will experience up to a week or longer of fatigue, fever, congestion, sore throat and headache.
3. There is the possibility of long-haul COVID-19. Studies report that more than 1 in 10 people infected with the coronavirus have symptoms one month after their diagnosis.
4. Even if you’re protected, you could still infect others. Children under 5 are not yet eligible for vaccines, and there are millions of vulnerable people not afforded the full protection of vaccination. Surely, none of us wants to be the person who infects them.
So wear an N-95 mask, don't get in crowds, drink at home like most of us, know when to isolate or quarantine, get tested when appropriate, thank everyone who keeps things going (mailman, grocery clerk, city staff, teachers and so many more), don't overburden our health care providers, be kind to one another. Encourage the wonderful parents bonding with their children like no other generation. Enjoy every day on the beautiful California coast and keep up with the latest news in the Review.
Vic Froelicher
Half Moon Bay
