After reading last week’s newspaper I felt it was important to write about coverage of plans for a workforce development center in Half Moon Bay.
Thanks to reporter Libby Leyden for her excellent and accurate article. I have volunteered for Abundant Grace director Eric DeBode and his program for nearly eight months, and her article reported the highlights of the City Council meeting and the mission and goals of the program.
I attended the Oct. 15 City Council meeting and was moved by all the supporters and speakers. I think everyone should watch the video.
In the end, all five voted for the $300,000 support because the community came out and spoke so passionately about why this innovative program is needed. I also think we are lucky to have some forward-thinking City Council members.
I am disappointed in the newspaper’s editorial, however. It is very shocking that Editor Clay Lambert called it a “bad idea.”
It’s troubling that he states that the city should not use affordable housing funds for the purchase of this house. First of all, the funds are not going to purchase a boat or car, but a house.
Secondly, DeBode has spoken about using some of the land (where the garage is situated) as a possible duplex for future housing for those experiencing homelessness, of course if approved via permits. Thirdly, the money is less than 12 percent of the total funds. And, finally, for many people this center will be a critical bridge to affordable housing.
Unfortunately, the city does not have a huge general budget and the funding may not be possible if taken from other buckets. I do see this as a housing issue as I know it will help many people that live on the edges of our community to get jobs and find housing. We need this more than ever, especially with the closing of the Bay City Flower Co.
— Evelyn Erickson, Half Moon Bay
Editor’s note: For context, the editorial and the news story can be read here.
