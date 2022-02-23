Dear Editor:
I, for one, am glad to hear Mayor Debbie Ruddock altered her position in favor of deferring electrification requirements for local greenhouses. This would have caused serious financial harm to Rocket Farms and others. Our agricultural industry is barely hanging on and it employs many local hardworking individuals, 165 people at Rocket Farms alone.
Taking a step back and listening to these groups is what our elected officials should be doing. We are a small community and forcing the elimination of gas services on businesses and homeowners is financially irresponsible, especially when the elected officials know, if it were put to a vote of the community, it would not come close to passing.
Let’s remember we are a coastal city striving to meet the needs of a diverse set of homeowners, renters, small business owners and tourist service providers. Imposing costly financial burdens, coming out of two years of a pandemic and rampant inflation having the greatest impact on those living on a fixed income, lower wage earners and struggling small businesses, is simply wrong. It is “double-talk” amidst talk of caring for these groups and working on issues such as jobs, living wages and affordable housing.
Half Moon Bay will not solve climate change. Each of us can and should do our part as best we can in our own way.
Virginia M. Turezyn
Half Moon Bay
