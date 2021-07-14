Dear Editor:
I live in El Granada and the full foghorn prevents me from being able to open my windows at night. I’m a Vietnam War veteran with PTSD stemming from that conflict and I have trouble sleeping.
Please keep the existing sound plugs in place permanently. I think this sound reduction is a workable compromise.
David Minton
El Granada
