Dear Editor:
I read Jim Larimer's recent commentary with great interest; I realize that he has been interested in local affairs for a number of years. My huge concern, as a long-time employee of Golden Gate Regional Center, is that he is unaware of the services provided through my agency, much less the laws that govern the treatment of individuals with developmental disabilities.
The Lanterman Act was initiated in 1966 through the efforts of parents who did not want their children — of any age — to be institutionalized. The pilot for this effort took place at GGRC and in Los Angeles, at Lanterman Regional Center. The final law was signed into effect in 1969 by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan. We serve individuals with developmental disabilities through a network of non-profit, state-contracted, locally directed social service agencies, under the Department of Developmental Services of California. We are directed by state and federal statute to maintain individuals who are substantially disabled by Intellectual Disability (previously called mental retardation), cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism or a condition related to ID with similar treatment needs. We are audited by the Department of Justice to maintain individuals in the community, in independent homes of their choosing or in residential settings no larger than six beds (12, in some instances) and to provide them, in collaboration with the Department of Rehabilitation, with job training and support, integrated in the community.
All the "state hospitals" or developmental centers are now closed. The individuals we serve have been a model, for the world, of living in neighborhoods and apartments, and working in stores, cafes, corporations, where you or I, and our family members, would live. Safeway. McDonald's. Bank of America. Salesforce. Twitter (or "X"). Trader Joe's. I don't know how this has affected Big Wave, but the Department of Justice may have had something to say.
Theresa Keyes
Montar
