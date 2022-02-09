Dear Editor:
I am at a loss for words over the cancellation of Dream Machines.
Please commit significant reporting resources to this issue, as there has to be more to the story. It is unimaginable that, with planning for many months, the organizers are just now learning about leased farm land being an obstacle. The loss of this festival for a third consecutive year is a devastating financial blow to Coastside Adult Day Health Center and to the Bay Area community that loves and supports this unique event.
I look forward to regular updates on the unfolding scandal.
Deb Kessler
El Granada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.