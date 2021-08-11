Dear Editor:
On behalf of the teachers of Hatch Elementary School, I share this letter that was shared with the Cabrillo Unified School District governing board in May.
We have been front-row witnesses to the challenges of educating our students during the pandemic. We could not have done it without our essential school employees. Throughout the United States, it appears that essential workers are the lowest paid community members. This is the case at Hatch School: Our Blue Team needed to fight and unionize to receive the local minimum wage. The Hatch teachers have always praised and valued our colleagues who supervise and nurture our students. We want them to receive more than our good wishes.
The Hatch teachers propose that the Cabrillo governing board grant a year-end bonus of at least $1,000 to each of our Blue Team members and other essential low-paid workers in the district. We are aware that many local districts are giving end-of-year bonuses to school employees with the extra dollars flowing in from the state. It is doable!
The teachers know that the school board is committed to economic fairness and equity for essential workers. We look forward to action on this matter. Thank you for your time, service and consideration.
Monica Hart-Nolan
Hatch Elementary School
Editor’s note: Hart-Nolan teaches first grade at the school and wrote the letter on behalf of 20 other Hatch teachers. The Blue Team refers to those who support school staff, sometimes referred to as “yard duties” at local schools, watching the playground and cafeteria during recess and lunch.
