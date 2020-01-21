I read with interest the front-page article in the Jan. 15 Review headlined, “Large employer raises alarm over wage hike.” In essence it complains that the City Council’s possible plan to raise the local minimum wage to $15 per hour could devastate the employer’s business. The article says the employer currently pays $13.50 per hour, so, if passed, the raise to $15 would amount to an increase of 11.1 percent in the base pay. Of course, there would be an additional expense related to the percentages that the employer pays for fringes, such as the Social Security tax.
First of all, for the business to operate, it has many other expenses besides wages. I doubt that all of those other expenses would also be increasing by that percentage just because the Council’s proposed wage minimum were to go into effect. In addition, the state’s proposed minimum wage increase goes into effect over a number of years, so the employer has to realize that the increase to $15 per hour under the possible Half Moon Bay rule would come into effect only a short time sooner than the state law’s requirements that would be implemented by 2022.
I can’t help but think that the employer’s business could do just as well if it increased its prices by 11 percent. In that way it would recover more than what the wage increase would cost — not to mention the benefit that the wage increase would give to all those workers.
Come on, employer, have a heart that isn’t out for making all the profit that its greedy heart desires. Recall your opposition to this modest increase in the local minimum wage. Get behind it. Promote it. Have a conscience. Have a heart.
Jim Wilkerson
Half Moon Bay, CA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm totally in favor of the minimum wage hike. Why? It will reduce the number of low hourly wage jobs in HMB , thereby contributing to less low income people here, less traffic congestion, lower (or slower increasing) housing rental rates, and thus a higher quality of life for existing residents. And perhaps, it could even put a dent in the number of undocumented immigrants flowing into this area. Of course some might say that the minimum wage policy would only shift the various problems I mentioned elsewhere, but we have to put our own residents first.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.