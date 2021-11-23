We must stop this electrification ordinance now!
I can’t agree more with Steve Hyman and his article in the Nov. 3 Review. The article is concise and full of common sense. How are our lives improved when our life-sustaining options are diminished?
Many folks are living now on fixed incomes and cannot afford these coming replacement costs. Did any councilmember go house to house and ask the residents and voters if they actually want this draconian edict?
I understand they have difficult decisions to make; their time should be better spent than this.
The only community building that will come from this nonsense is when we all gather on our blocks to burn our remaining furniture pieces as we gather to stay warm.
Gary Wood
Half Moon Bay
Mandatory electrification is a terrible idea, full stop. The nonsense about indoor pollution and so-called evidence citing things like asthma and respiratory illness sounds like a classic case of correlation and causation slight of hand.
Cooking on a gas range is safe, and the amount of extra emissions from the fuel itself is miniscule when compared to the, oh I don't know, smoke from a burning hamburger.
Use some common sense people, and don't be fooled by people with some silly agenda. Gas cooking is safe, & mandatory conversion to electricity is a stupid idea, being promoted by people with zero common sense, who can't think beyond their own narrow interpretation of how things should be.
