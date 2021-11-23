The city of Half Moon Bay is preparing to take a significant leadership role in protecting the health of our community and planet by phasing out fossil fuels through a proposed building electrification ordinance. The ordinance would create a path for Half Moon Bay to electrify all homes and buildings by 2045.
For those concerned about the health of people and planet, the ordinance is welcome news. Continued residential fuel gas use poses significant health risks.
For instance, children living in homes with gas-burning appliances are 42 percent more likely to have or develop asthma. As someone who has suffered from asthma since I was just 2 years old, I applaud this effort to prevent this painful experience.
Also, indoor pollutants from combustion disproportionately affect people of color, immigrants, indigenous groups and other marginalized community members. With this ordinance, we have can help protect those vulnerable members of our community.
Additionally, methane in natural gas traps 80 times more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, accelerating the climate crisis and risks such as sea level rise.
Fuel gas burns in the majority of appliances across our city — representing half of our carbon emissions. Electrification can’t happen fast enough, but a vocal minority are fearful of the transition.
The phased approach in the ordinance ensures that costs are dissipated through typical replacement cycles. No one is going to knock on doors the day after the ordinance is passed to remove appliances.
With increasing technology innovation and contractor familiarity with electrification, the costs of going all-electric is quickly decreasing.
Change can be scary, but it’s clear that electrification is not only safe and cost-effective, but also crucial to securing a healthy future for everyone in the Half Moon Bay community.
Joseph Fullerton
Half Moon Bay
