Dear Editor:
The unmitigated gall of a small group of people (I’m talking to you, Half Moon Bay City Council) taking it upon themselves to dictate to our community that future building shall be all electric. It boggles the mind.
It recalls the old adage, paraphrased, that if you give little people a little power they will abuse it absolutely. We have an electrical grid that is overtaxed as is. One little glitch and we are in darkness. They only see the end of the story instead of the whole picture. Electricity must be manufactured; gas just needs to be delivered. So how is electricity created? By generation plants using gas or coal. Hydroelectric, solar cells or windmills are inadequate. We are beyond the point of generation by a metal key on a wire in a lightning storm. That’s the level of their thinking.
I believe that they overstep their responsibility of representing the people that elected them to serve the people. They should be responding to the needs of the people, such as building bridges that are in disrepair or dredging creeks that overflow or street repair or many other things that go unattended, not building unused trails going nowhere or single-handedly addressing the scam of global warming or climate change.
It’s time to recall this malfunctioning group and get some new blood in there that may have a better grasp of reality.
Max Lofland
Half Moon Bay
(1) comment
"...or single-handedly addressing the scam of global warming or climate change."
This guy was making some sense up until he goes full blown unmitigable. Global Warming is not a Chinese Hoax. Tornada, in December, in Minnesota, is indicative of something. I grew up there. Never ever was there a tornado in December, until last year.
https://icefishingmillelacs.com/pca-finds-minnesota-ice-season-is-much-shorter-today
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.