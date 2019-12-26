I believe that Clay Lambert, as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review, chooses his words carefully. And in his Dec. 11 opinion piece headlined, “Thriving Main Street requires more than retail,” he brought up a number of honest issues regarding the current “heritage district” and a future plan for Main Street. However, he did local merchants a great disservice by flippantly reducing retail to the selling of “tchotchkes.”
For more than 20 years I have grown my business with the loyal support of local customers. I have developed a marketplace for Coastside artists and makers, as well as national and international designers. I believe the city needs to consider a comprehensive master plan when dealing with Main Street. And Lambert needs to get out and visit the merchants who spend advertising dollars in the Review. Main Street is home to some very creative and thoughtful merchants.
Kathleen Bristol
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s note: The editor often wishes he chose his words more carefully. “Tchotchkes” was an unfortunate word choice. The editor disparaged local retailers in the service of a wider point and he shouldn’t have done that.
