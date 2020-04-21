  1. Home
This is a reply to your editorial on March 20 headlined, “Virus has taught us to rethink who is ‘essential.’”

My very best friend in Half Moon Bay spent five years imprisoned in a Korean War POW camp. And some — no, many — people in this community have the nerve to paint fast-food and grocery workers as some kind of “essential heroes”!

Well, I don’t! I greatly respect them for what they are — no more, no less — employees of businesses that have opted to stay open, and emergency workers who, out of public safety concerns, must remain available during a time of stress.

I especially believe that the editor, staff and publisher of the Review need to publicly apologize to my Korean War POW friend — a true hero!

David Safrany

Lake View Terrace, Calif.

Editor’s note: The editorial in question praised those today classified as essential workers as the “unsung heroes of our economy.” There was no intent to compare them with heroes of war.

