This is a reply to your editorial on March 20 headlined, “Virus has taught us to rethink who is ‘essential.’”
My very best friend in Half Moon Bay spent five years imprisoned in a Korean War POW camp. And some — no, many — people in this community have the nerve to paint fast-food and grocery workers as some kind of “essential heroes”!
Well, I don’t! I greatly respect them for what they are — no more, no less — employees of businesses that have opted to stay open, and emergency workers who, out of public safety concerns, must remain available during a time of stress.
I especially believe that the editor, staff and publisher of the Review need to publicly apologize to my Korean War POW friend — a true hero!
David Safrany
Lake View Terrace, Calif.
Editor’s note: The editorial in question praised those today classified as essential workers as the “unsung heroes of our economy.” There was no intent to compare them with heroes of war.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
And law enforcement officers who much too frequently face the business end of a gun are racist jackbooted thugs.
And the vicious xenophobic ICE thugs who have looked down the business end of machine guns. We absolutely need to eliminate that rotten government terror agency.
And we certainly don't want to forget those racist firefighter thugs who have been shot at while responding to emergencies; killed while fighting the ubiquitous California wildfires; and killed by the hundreds when they ran into the 9-11 twin towers.
And by the way, I happened to be in upstate New York and New York City on 9-11.
Yep, JS and JCU, you're absolutely right that the real heroes of this stressful time are the one's who put themselves in harm's way every time they wait on a customer. And as one of these HMB warriors bravely put it "in the line of fire" !!!!
The referenced editorial did nothing to diminish the standing or heroics of soldiers, first responders, etc. It simply made the point that these trying times are bringing about the need for different kinds of heroes. Those performing essential services are doing so at personal risk for the betterment of their communities. That’s a hero. Considering these uncertain times, I’ll take all the heroes we can get.
And you’ll have to forgive me but I’ve had about enough of our societies penchant for getting offended on the behalf of others. Give it a rest, friend. If you’ve got this kind of angst on your hands make like a productive citizen and find a new way to get to work.
I sincerely appreciate the bravery shown by any and all people who work to serve others. Especially the folks at Safeway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.