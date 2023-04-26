Dear Editor:
“This land is your land, and this land is my land, from California, to the New York island, from the redwood forest, to the gulf stream waters. This land was made for you and me.”(Woody Guthrie)
This sentiment was further reinforced by California voters when they voted for Proposition 20 which culminated in the Coastal Act of 1976. One result of this act is the California Coastal Trail, a $668 million project by the California Coastal Conservancy and is for the benefit of all Californians. The trail is intended to be as contiguous as is possible and not broken down into different trails each with their own unique users and requirements.
The city’s act, as outlined in August Howell’s report “Council pulls plug for e-bikes on Coastal Trail,” is completely counter to this intent. What the City Council did was completely disenfranchise a whole class, a class that has a legitimate right to use it — bike riders that have bicycles with electric assist.
The fact that some e-bikes can go over the speed limit, which is almost universally set at 15 mph for trails, is no more relevant to safety than the fact that almost every car on the road can exceed the speed limit. Both are unsafe if operated above the speed limit. Both are unsafe if operated in a reckless manner. On the trail a speeding or recklessly ridden bike or e-bike is a danger to people walking. A speeding car is equally, if not more, unsafe to a bicyclist traveling on a public road. We don't outlaw one and we shouldn't outlaw the other.
Safety is maintained by enforcement of rules and regulations. If you can’t enforce speed limits then that is what needs to be addressed, not banning legitimate activity under the guise that they should self-police and if they don’t they should be banned. We don’t take this approach with any other form of transportation and we should not do it in this example. If I ride my bicycle with electric assist on the Golden Gate Bridge, the speed limit is 15 mph as it is on the Devil's Slide trail and most other trails I ride on. They don't differentiate between what type of bicycle I have.
It is also very confusing and hard to understand. Where I can ride my e-bike and where I can’t makes no sense. Can I ride it from Moss Beach all the way to Kelly Avenue legally? And then must I pull the plug from the battery if I am continuing to ride to Poplar Avenue where I can then plug it back in?
Regarding safety, there is plenty of blame to go around. Those walking their dogs without keeping them in control are a danger, as is a person walking erratically while talking on the phone, as is a bicyclist passing without giving notice, as are Segway scooters that leave almost no room for passing a pedestrian, as are riders with earbuds, which is also a violation of the California Vehicle Code.
The fact that the Trail is not being maintained properly is also a safety issue that needs much more than a spray-painted white circle around uneven spots to be safe. The staff got it right at proposing a simple 15 mph speed limit with a 5 mph limit for passing. Ultimately, the trail is a shared experience with simple courtesy and paying attention to your surroundings being all that is necessary. A well-executed campaign reinforcing those responsibilities is not a bad idea. As a side note, I am 72 years old and ride my bike, (which I recently electrified) daily and have ridden it in Germany, the Netherlands, NYC, Philadelphia, D.C., Charleston, Chicago, New Orleans, Austin, Albuquerque, San Diego, L.A., S.F. and in numerous state and national parks.
Bill Huber
Half Moon Bay
Cars are banned from trails. So are motorcycles. Bicycles are banned from freeways and sidewalks. Also, plenty of hiking trails are banned for bicycles.
I agree that the e-bike ban is poorly thought out but so are some of the arguments put fort here.
What about a 200 pound e-bike with the ability to go 55 mph? They make ‘em.
https://discerningcyclist.com/fastest-electric-bikes/#xx
Still an absolutist?
