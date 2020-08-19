Kudos to Julie Mell for the amazing community event — “Chasing Mavericks” at the drive-in theater!
Her determination and vision to create this experience for our Coastside community paid off. We are so lucky to have her working on our behalf as we move through these challenging times. I can’t wait for the next pop-up drive-in.
Did anyone else see Jay Moriarity make an appearance in the sky as the movie finished?!
Marguerite O’Leary
Montara
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.