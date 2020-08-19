  1. Home
Kudos to Julie Mell for the amazing community event — “Chasing Mavericks” at the drive-in theater!

Her determination and vision to create this experience for our Coastside community paid off. We are so lucky to have her working on our behalf as we move through these challenging times. I can’t wait for the next pop-up drive-in.

Did anyone else see Jay Moriarity make an appearance in the sky as the movie finished?!

Marguerite O’Leary

Montara

