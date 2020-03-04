  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Letters To Editor

I’d like to congratulate David Oliphant and his team at Ocean Blue Real Estate for agreeing to donate to a nonprofit at each closing.

It’s a wonderful idea. I hope it inspires other agents on the coast to choose to do the same thing and support a nonprofit when they close. There are more than 50 nonprofits on the Coastside doing fabulous work and providing services that wouldn’t exist otherwise.

Go to Coastsidegives.org to get a list and please support us.

Judy Macias

Moss Beach

Editor’s note: Macias is president of the nonprofit Village of the Coastside.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments