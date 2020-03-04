I’d like to congratulate David Oliphant and his team at Ocean Blue Real Estate for agreeing to donate to a nonprofit at each closing.
It’s a wonderful idea. I hope it inspires other agents on the coast to choose to do the same thing and support a nonprofit when they close. There are more than 50 nonprofits on the Coastside doing fabulous work and providing services that wouldn’t exist otherwise.
Go to Coastsidegives.org to get a list and please support us.
Judy Macias
Moss Beach
Editor’s note: Macias is president of the nonprofit Village of the Coastside.
