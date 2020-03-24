Did you buy a bunch of N95 masks? Do you want to help with this situation?
Then take those masks to your doctor's office and donate them. The life you save may be your own. Unless you are sick or you are treating someone else who's sick, you don't need those masks. Medical staffs are treating sick patients. They need those masks.
Patrick Bryant
Mountain View
