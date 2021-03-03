Dear Editor:
For those who say we do not need natural gas, just look at what happened in Texas. Homes with natural gas in Texas had heat from their gas fireplace, had hot water and were able to cook on their gas stove. Natural gas infrastructure is “weather hardened” since it is distributed via underground pipelines. Our above-ground electricity infrastructure will always be prone to failure due to high winds and other weather anomalies.
Do we really want to put all our eggs in one basket?
Les Deman
Half Moon Bay
