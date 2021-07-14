Dear Editor:
I had the worst night of my life on what you call the Fourth of July. I was just going to sleep when I heard some very loud explosions and saw bright lights in the sky. My ears are very sensitive. I was so scared. My heart was beating rapidly and I couldn’t stop trembling. The loud sounds went on for a very long time. I didn’t know what to do. I just wanted to get away. I scratched at the door to get out, but my human wouldn’t let me. All I could do was crawl into a corner and hope that it would be over soon.
My human told me that people are not supposed to set off fireworks to make these terrible sounds and that they might even start fires. The police should stop people from doing this, but I guess there weren’t any police in my neighborhood.
So, I know you like to celebrate your country’s birthday, but I have an idea. I heard there are professional fireworks displays for people to see. Could you go to one of those instead and not set off fireworks in my neighborhood? That way we will both be happy.
Lily the Dog
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s note: Lily’s person, John Beeman, wrote this letter on her behalf.
