It has been a week since Arunay Pruthi was swept away at Cowell Ranch State Beach. Eight days before that, a woman was swept out at a Pescadero beach. If we choose to keep our beaches open when we know conditions are not safe, then people will still go to them.
We should do more to try and prevent these tragedies. Some ideas I’ve heard folks mention are better signage, flags for current surf conditions and more lifeguards and rangers. Last weekend was gorgeous and lots of people were at the beaches, regardless of it being winter during a pandemic. It could have been any of us, or someone we care about.
Elli Zigenis-Carniglia
Half Moon Bay
