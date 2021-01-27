Dear Editor:
I want to thank Editor Clay Lambert for his column on me getting my first vaccination (Review, Jan. 13). It’s a small step toward returning to the old normal.
There is one line that is a little embarrassing. Lambert said to wear a mask and get a shot for me. I ask everyone to do those things not for me, but for the approximately 80 other residents here at the nursing facility with me. Do it for the staff too. Do it for all residents and staff at all the other facilities in the state and country.
If everyone wears a mask and gets the shot as soon as possible, then all of us residents can visit our families and friends sooner.
Mark Foyer
Oakland
