Dear Editor:
I listened to the entirety of the April 25 Board of Supervisors discussion about the county’s collusion with ICE. The ordinance “restricting the use of county resources to assist or cooperate with immigration authorities” had been approved 4-1 on April 11.
The item was on the agenda again because Supervisor Ray Mueller, who had been outvoted two weeks before, now wanted to introduce amendments that would allow exceptions to the ordinance.
It was a contentious discussion. The other supervisors were angry and said it was highly unusual and against protocol.
The community showed up in droves, overwhelmingly against adding exceptions. Because of the number of speakers, we were limited to one minute. This was my one-minute comment:
I live in San Gregorio, in unincorporated San Mateo County, and am in Supervisor Mueller’s district. There are many of us that live in his district who strongly disagree with his position. As a community, we have worked hard to end the county’s collusion with ICE for many years.
The ordinance was voted upon two weeks ago and was approved, 4-1. Mueller has stated his dissenting opinion, and some of his constituents support his position, but at this point we expect him to uphold the decision of his colleagues and the community at large.
Monitoring violent ex-felons who have been returned to the community is a problem for law enforcement and for the community at large, but the issues won’t be solved by targeting the undocumented. Cooperating with ICE will bring more focus and scrutiny to vulnerable communities — making them feel less safe not more. San Mateo County should not be engaged in federal deportation activities.
I am disappointed in Mueller. He is a new supervisor and has created a contentious environment in both the board and in the community that he represents.
Susan Henkin-Haas
San Gregorio
