Summer 2020. The pleasures of summer have become elusive. Summer pastimes have been reduced to the bare bones. No summer camps, no movie theaters, no outdoor concerts. The kids are home 24/7. There’s more pent-up energy than in the linear accelerator at SLAC. Travel is an exercise in risk management; even a trip to see the grandparents is fraught with danger. To add to that, so many are under-employed, with a scanty budget for entertainment.
Fortunately, we’re living in a coastal area. The beach, that perennial natural resource, one of nature’s great playgrounds, beckons. It’s just a car ride away. Throw towels, toys and kids into the car, here we come. Everyone can get sunburned, the kids can wear themselves out running in and out of the waves, yelling their heads off. Everyone will sleep well, for once.
But lo, the boys of summer have been brushed aside by the NIMBYs of summer. With little development to oppose in this environment, the no-growthers have seized on COVID-19 as their new rationale for keeping the riffraff out.
Those people from over the hill bring virus! And some don’t properly socially distance! They must be kept from infesting our beaches! How do we achieve that, since the idea of calling in the National Guard to close Highway 92 didn’t get much traction? I know, let’s close the beaches!
State, county, city, who cares! We, white property owners, get to decide! Too bad, you huddled masses yearning to breathe free on the edge of the continent, stay in your own neighborhoods. Too bad there are no beaches and few parks where you are; that’s your problem, not mine.
We all say we care about our community. But who is included in that? Is it only immediate neighbors, fellow property owners, people who look like us? In this time of disease, distrust and anxiety, social distancing has narrowed our worlds. But community still can have many meanings. Our area’s wonderful natural resources are not the property of any person or group, and we don’t want to survive this terrible time only to find that we allowed it to rob us of our humanity.
Jenny Skoble
Miramar
Well stated. The California Coast Act, adopted in 1976, has as a core principle the intent to “maximize public access to and along the coast,” based on the idea that beaches belong to all Californians. We can and should do more to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 by implementing more stringent guidelines for masking up and social distancing. If the beaches must be closed due to a true emergency, then let them be closed to all and not just the out-of-towners.
"With little development to oppose in this environment, the no-growthers have seized on COVID-19 as their new rationale for keeping the riffraff out."
Name me one pro growther who isn't a Local Only NIMBY.
