Dear Editor:

Big thanks for Sarah Wright’s article (Dec. 23) calling out data inconsistencies on Pescadero COVID rates, but one could argue that the data suggests the opposite — that Latino/Hispanic COVID cases and deaths are underrepresented in the official numbers that show 6.8 times the number of white folks dying vs. LatinX folks.

With 10,203 Latino/Hispanic cases there have been 47 deaths or 0.5 percent. With 3,134 cases involving white people, there have been 98 deaths, meaning that 3.1 percent of them have died.

With big numbers (22,341 cases) should come data reliability, but these numbers are not consistent with other county numbers. Take a look at Los Angeles County with a 3.4 percent death rate among the white community, which is consistent, but 1.7 percent LatinX dead, which is inconsistent.

Accurately counting LatinX COVID deaths in San Mateo County is important.

Dan Stegink

Pacifica

