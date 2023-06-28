I wanted to provide some updates on the issue of Higgins Canyon Road.
First, I wanted to share that I and my staff met with a group of residents of Higgins Canyon Road at my new office, prior to its opening recently. They brought pictures and the information they aided me in my conversations with Department of Public Works this week. As supervisor, I don’t run the Department of Public Works. But I do provide oversight to the department and oversee its budget and advocate for projects.
Road repairs are one of my top concerns as supervisor of District 3, especially due to the sheer volume of roads damaged from our winter storm season that all needed immediate attention. Some examples in the area include Highway 84, Stage Road, Laguna Road, and Old La Honda Road, all of which we have been pushing for quicker fixes since the damages were incurred. Those four alone are enough to keep any road crew working around the clock. As you may know, it takes months of dry weather before a road with water damage can be correctly assessed for repair, and, with the record-breaking rain we experienced, that pushed the timeline back further than anyone would have liked.
I know that roads are a lifeline for people, especially on the coast where people need to drive to get to work, to school, to medical care or even just to pick up their mail. I have met with residents of Higgins Canyon Road and understand how hard it has been to have their road fail, in not just one place, but three.
Seeing the devastation that the winter storms wrought, it was clear that it is going to take a major effort to repair the road. That’s why I arranged for DPW to hold a community meeting on April 13 to address concerns. I asked DPW’s geotechnical engineers to give a presentation to the residents of Higgins Canyon that included aerial imagery of the damage and schematics and a detailed explanation of each of the proposed solutions. It was evident that each of the proposed solutions to stabilize the road, as well as the upslope and downslopes, would require extensive work. We can’t cut corners when it comes to the safety of our residents and the longevity of our infrastructure if we want to avoid road failure in the future.
The county’s DPW director has reassured me that repair work on Higgins Canyon is proceeding exactly as planned and on the timeline discussed at the community meeting on April 13. They are still on schedule to finalize the design by the end of July, then will immediately open bids and commence construction in the fall. Anticipating that the repair may necessitate FEMA reimbursement, I have spoken with U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo to urge an expedited approval process for both Higgins Canyon Road and Stage Road in Pescadero.
While this may not be the quick fix many desire, we must recognize that a true repair of Higgins Canyon Road is a daunting task, as folks can see in the DPW presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MM8LhJDnz4.
I urge anyone who wasn’t at the April 13 meeting to watch the video to get a full appreciation of the challenges that DPW faces in repairing Higgins Canyon Road at all three slip-outs. To stay abreast of developments on Higgins Canyon Road and all other road projects, residents can go to the DPW website and sign up for email alerts: https://www.smcgov.org/publicworks/2023-slip-out-repairs-near-2180-higgins-canyon-road.
I am doing everything in my power to ensure both DPW and FEMA complete their work as soon as humanly possible, while keeping safety and quality top of mind. If anyone is unable to receive critical services due to this road closure, please contact our office and we will work on finding a solution to accommodate you while our Public Works Department works hard in the coming months to repair your road.
Moreover, I met with DPW twice last week to ascertain when the two slip-out areas will begin construction and have been assured they will also begin in late summer. I also am working with DPW to creatively look how to shorten timelines, but we absolutely cannot do so at the expense of public safety.
Ray Mueller
San Mateo County
Supervisor
Editor’s note: Charles Shafae sent his preceding letter both to the Review and Mueller, who asked to respond.
