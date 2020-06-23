On June 15, in a modern-age twist to the classic voter suppression of Georgia and other GOP states, the county held a Montara/Moss Beach-focused “hearing” on the proposed transportation plan.
The plan was changed yet again, apparently hours before the meeting. We had little to no notice of the changes. It took a mere 35 co-hosts of county personnel to wrangle the 67 "real" resident attendees into shape, breaking us into 15 splinter groups so we couldn't hear each other’s concerns in real time. We had to rely on the notes of uninformed, nonresident “facilitators” to tell us what we were thinking. Those breakout groups were not “open discussions.” They tried to focus us on two questions that weren't even our priorities.
In my 97 minutes of attendance, I heard 14 minutes and 14 seconds of resident comments — and that includes me listening to myself. This is, of course, much kinder and gentler than totalitarian regimes, but no less intentional. All you need to know about Supervisor Don Horsley's priorities is that he paid for 34 people in addition to himself to attend this conference and prep for it and debrief afterward — all to ensure he gets the answer he wants: more population density on a Midcoast without enough room, roads or water.
What we're seeing in the multiple, frantic replanning attempts at a Connect the Coastside is a dawning realization that continued population growth is: unsustainable along several dimensions, parasitic rather than self-funding, and designed to address the social, political and career objectives of real estate, financial services and county officials rather than the real, immediate needs of residents and taxpayers Midcoast.
Honest, open and thorough feedback won't be possible until COVID-19 is behind us. Could that be why the county is rushing to get it — and those population expansions — started ASAP?
Gregg Dieguez
Montara
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.